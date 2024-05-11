Salmon Arm Silverbacks lead series 3-2 with another win over Penticton Vees

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are inching closer to advance to the BCHL Fred Page Cup Final, after beating out the Vees in game five with a 3-1 win on Friday.

Salmon Arm now leads the best-of-seven series 3-2.

Silverbacks’ Tanner Walos scored on a rebound as his power play goal put the visitors ahead 1-0 midway into the first period. Tristan Allen threw the puck off Will Ingemann’s pad and the rebound bounced out to Walos on the blocker side.

The Vees tied up the game just six seconds into the second, with a goal from James Fisher that went upstairs over Eli Pulver’s shoulder.

Near the midway mark of the second, the Vees thought they had taken the lead, as a shot from Matthew Biotti squeaked through the pads of Pulver and trickled to goal line but didn’t cross the line.

The puck was swatted away before the net came off its pegs. Initially called a goal, a short video review overturned the call on the ice.

It stayed 1-1 until late in the second when Salmon Arm’s Reid Varkonyi get the puck in on the blocker side of Ingemann.

The Vees pressed in the third period, outshooting Salmon Arm 14-5, but couldn’t find a goal to tied it up.

Nathaniel Davis put the game out of reach with his empty net goal from centre ice with nine seconds left in the final period.

The Vees and Silverbacks face off in game six on Saturday night with the puck drop at 6 p.m., at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm.