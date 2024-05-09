Salmon Arm Silverbacks defeat Penticton Vees in overtime to tie the series

Photo: Salmon Arm Silverbacks/ Chris Fowler

The Salmon Arm Silverbacks are heading back to Penticton with the series tied at two games apiece in the third round of the BCHL playoffs.

The Silverbacks tied the series Wednesday night in a 2-1 overtime win against the Penticton Vees.

It was a closely contested game. Nathan Mackie opened the scoring with an unassisted goal in the second period to put Salmon Arm up one to nothing.

Larry Keenan scored for the Vees with only 1:20 remaining in the third period to force overtime.

Nearly 18 minutes into the first overtime period, Ryan Gillespie found the back of the net with the game winning goal for Salmon Arm.

With the series tied, the Silverbacks will be back on the road for game five on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton.

The Silverbacks are playing for redemption after being eliminated by Penticton in the same round of the playoffs last year.

After Friday’s game in Penticton, the teams will return to the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm for game six of the series on Saturday, May 11. Puck drop is at 6 p.m.

The winner of this series will go on to face the winner of the Coastal Conference Finals for the Fred Page Cup. Currently, the Surrey Eagles lead that series 2-1 against the Port Alberni Bulldogs.