236810
234854
BCHL  

Penticton and Salmon Arm all squared up in playoff games after Silverbacks OT win

Vees fall to Silverbacks

- | Story: 486530

The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks are all even after four games, after the Silverbacks tied the best-of-seven Interior Conference Final 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Salmon Arm earned their 2-1 overtime win in game four at the Shaw Centre.

Silverbacks’ captain Nathan Mackie opened the scoring eight minutes into the second period, stealing the puck from the Vees’ defenceman in front of the net, then put one past Vees' goaltender Will Ingemann's blocker.

Larry Keenan scored the Vees' only goal, with the goalie pulled and just 80 seconds left in the third period.

The game-winner came inside the final three minutes of the first overtime. Salmon Arm’s Ryan Gillespie scored for a 2-1 win.

The series is now a best-of-three, with game five in Penticton on Friday.

Tickets are available for Friday at Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts




Hockey Links






Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


236809



236036
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
235373