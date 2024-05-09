Penticton and Salmon Arm all squared up in playoff games after Silverbacks OT win

Photo: Chris Fowler / Salmon Arm Silverbacks

The Penticton Vees and Salmon Arm Silverbacks are all even after four games, after the Silverbacks tied the best-of-seven Interior Conference Final 2-2 on Wednesday night.

Salmon Arm earned their 2-1 overtime win in game four at the Shaw Centre.

Silverbacks’ captain Nathan Mackie opened the scoring eight minutes into the second period, stealing the puck from the Vees’ defenceman in front of the net, then put one past Vees' goaltender Will Ingemann's blocker.

Larry Keenan scored the Vees' only goal, with the goalie pulled and just 80 seconds left in the third period.

The game-winner came inside the final three minutes of the first overtime. Salmon Arm’s Ryan Gillespie scored for a 2-1 win.

The series is now a best-of-three, with game five in Penticton on Friday.

Tickets are available for Friday at Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com.