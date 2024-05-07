Charles-Alexis Legault inks entry level contract with Carolina Hurricanes

Photo: Carolina Hurricanes

Former West Kelowna Warriors defenceman Charles-Alexis Legault will forgo the final two years of university hockey to turn pro.

Legault, who spent the 2021-2022 season with the Warriors before winning a national NCAA title with Quinnipiac University, inked a three-year entry level contract with the Carolina Hurricanes Tuesday.

“Charles-Alexis is a physical defenseman who uses his size well,” said Hurricanes general manager Waddell.

“He made great strides in his offensive game this season, and we think he’s ready to continue his development at the professional level.”

Legault had 18 points in 36 games during an injury-plagued season with the Warriors before posting 11 points in 11 playoff games.

With Quinnipiac this past season, Legault led all NCAA Division 1 skaters with a plus 36. He also posted 24 points in 39 games.

The three-year deal which kicks in next season has an overall value of $2.85 million.

It includes $95,000 signing bonuses in each of the three years and pays $82,500 annually at the minor league level and shy of $1 million each year at the NHL level.