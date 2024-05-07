Penticton Vees pick up another win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in BCHL playoffs

Photo: Chris Fowler / Salmon Arm Silverbacks

The Penticton Vees have pulled ahead of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, with a 4-1 win in game three of the Interior Conference Final.

The Vees now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with game four on Wednesday night.

Salmon Arm opened the scoring in the first period just six minutes in to make to 1-0, but the Vees responded quickly, with Cade Littler putting a goal across line to tie the score.

There was no scoring in the second period, but plenty of shots on net from both sides as the goalies stood strong.

Tied in the third, Callum Arnott scored off a pass from Thomas Pichette, then Connor MacPherson extended the Vees' lead just two and a half minutes later, tipping in a shot by Larry Keenan for a 3-1 lead.

The final goal came from Billy Renfrew, an empty net goal with 54 seconds left in final period.

The Vees and Silverbacks face off again at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm Wednesday with puck drop at 6 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on Bounce 800, or they can watch on Flo Hockey TV.