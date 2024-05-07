236685
BCHL  

Penticton Vees pick up another win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in BCHL playoffs

Vees earn another win

- | Story: 486159

The Penticton Vees have pulled ahead of the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, with a 4-1 win in game three of the Interior Conference Final.

The Vees now lead the best-of-seven series 2-1, with game four on Wednesday night.

Salmon Arm opened the scoring in the first period just six minutes in to make to 1-0, but the Vees responded quickly, with Cade Littler putting a goal across line to tie the score.

There was no scoring in the second period, but plenty of shots on net from both sides as the goalies stood strong.

Tied in the third, Callum Arnott scored off a pass from Thomas Pichette, then Connor MacPherson extended the Vees' lead just two and a half minutes later, tipping in a shot by Larry Keenan for a 3-1 lead.

The final goal came from Billy Renfrew, an empty net goal with 54 seconds left in final period.

The Vees and Silverbacks face off again at the Shaw Centre in Salmon Arm Wednesday with puck drop at 6 p.m. Fans can listen to the game on Bounce 800, or they can watch on Flo Hockey TV.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles

230497

RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts




Hockey Links



236573



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.


236467



236809
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
236494