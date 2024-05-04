236708
BCHL  

Penticton Vees come back with a win in second game face off against Salmon Arm Silverbacks

Vees come back with a win

The Penticton Vees bounced back Friday night with a 4-1 win over the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in game two of their Interior Conference Final.

The best-of-seven series is now tied 1-1, after the Salmon Arm team dominated in Thursday’s series opener.

The Vees finally scored their first goal of the series nine minutes into the second period when James Fisher was awarded a penalty shot.

The Silverbacks’ Jonah Aegerter tied the game three minutes after Fisher’s goal.

It didn’t stay tied for long, with Billy Renfrew giving the Vees their second lead of the game late in the second, picking up the puck outside the Silverback's zone and firing over goaltender Eli Pulver’s glove.

MacPherson got the Vees a much-needed insurance goal late in the third. When the puck bounced off the boards, MacPherson timed his slap shot from the right wing to get it off the bounce and beat Pulver on his stick side.

The Vees finished off their scoring with Callum Arnott's empty-net goal with half a minute left in regulation.

The series shifts to Salmon Arm for game three on Monday, May 6; with puck drop at 6 p.m. Fans can follow the game on Bounce 800 AM or watch on Flo Hockey TV.

