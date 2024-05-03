Penticton Vees down one game in third round of playoffs

Photo: Contributed

The Penticton Vees lost the first game in their third-round playoff series this week.

On Thursday night, the Vees lost 2-0 in the Interior Conference Final to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, on home ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre.



Salmon Arm now leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Game two is tonight, Friday May 3, once again at the SOEC. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online here or in person at the Valley First box office at the SOEC. As always, Penticton Vees tickets are free for youth 18 and under.