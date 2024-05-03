234745
BCHL  

Penticton Vees down one game in third round of playoffs

Vees down one game

- | Story: 485610

The Penticton Vees lost the first game in their third-round playoff series this week.

On Thursday night, the Vees lost 2-0 in the Interior Conference Final to the Salmon Arm Silverbacks, on home ice at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Salmon Arm now leads the best-of-seven series 1-0.

Game two is tonight, Friday May 3, once again at the SOEC. Puck drop is at 7 p.m.

Tickets are available online here or in person at the Valley First box office at the SOEC. As always, Penticton Vees tickets are free for youth 18 and under.

Back to Homepage

TyposNews TipsForums
NEW
Post a Comment


More BCHL articles


RECENT STORIES
More Top Stories >



BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts




Hockey Links



235127



Cover your team's games! Write up a story and email us [email protected] for publication here.





235159
Castanet Proud Member of RTNDA Canada
235874
235421