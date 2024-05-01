Warriors Isaiah Norlin named BCHL's top defenceman

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Isaian Norlin has capped off his BC Hockey League career in style.

While the team did not achieve the success it hoped for, bowing out in the second round, Norlin's overall game has been recognized by the league.

On Wednesday, Norlin was named winner of the Campbell Blair Trophy as the league's top defenceman.

The smooth skating product of Minneapolis, MN led all defencemen in scoring during the regular season amassing 12 goals and 36 assists in 51 regular season games.

Norlin, named the Warriors most valuable player, came to the Warriors as an 18-year-old just hoping to get into the lineup as a fifth or sixth defenceman on many nights.

"Winning that award I think speaks to Josh Gorges and Ayrton Nikkel's work on developing defencemen," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"I think it speaks to the development model of our program."

Norlin is the first Warrior to be named the BCHL's top defenceman.

Felix Caron (MVP), Jack Pridam (top rookie) and Simon Ferguson (coach of the year), were all finalists in their categories.