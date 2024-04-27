Penticton Vees headed to Interior Divisional Finals after OT win over Vernon Vipers

235968
The Penticton Vees will be heading to the Interior Divisional Final after their 2-1 overtime win against the Vernon Vipers Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The elimination game was scoreless until early in the third period when Vernon broke the 0-0 tie.

Erik Pastro scored three minutes into the third on a backhand between Will Ingemann and the post to put the visiting team up 1-0.

It stayed that way until the final two minutes of regulation when the Vees tied it. With Ingemann pulled for the extra skater, it was Larry Keenan getting loose puck in the crease and sliding it underneath the Vipers goalie’s pad to tie the game and force OT.

In the extra frame, Thomas Pichette scored just 42 seconds in. The Vees' Co-Captain grabbed a loose puck behind the Vernon net, before he curled out to the side and banked his no-look shot off the goalie’s arm and in.

The Vees will face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the Interior Divisional Final, with game one slated for Thursday, May 2, at the SOEC. Tickets are available at www.valleyfirsttix.com

The Interior Conference Final Schedule is as follows:

  • Game 1: Thursday, May 2nd, Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7:00 pm
  • Game 2: Friday, May 3rd, Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7:00 pm
  • Game 3: Monday, May 6th, Penticton at Salmon Arm, 6:00 pm
  • Game 4: Wednesday, May 8th, Penticton at Salmon Arm, 6:00 pm
  • Game 5: Friday, May 10th, Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7:00 pm*
  • Game 6: Saturday, May 11th, Penticton at Salmon Arm, 6:00 pm*
  • Game 7: Tuesday, May 14th, Salmon Arm at Penticton, 7:00 pm*

*If necessary

The Vees are offering special pricing of $18 for the first two games of the series. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters Bros Construction. Fans can take advantage of this special offer right now by buying online at www.valleyfirsttix.com. The Valley first box office opens at 10:00 am on Monday morning.

234357

