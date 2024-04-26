West Kelowna Warriors season ends following 6-2 defeat to Salmon Arm Friday

Photo: Wayne Moore

In the end, the West Kelowna Warriors didn't have an answer for Salmon Arm goaltender Eli Pulver.

The 20-year-old netminder was the difference over the final three games of the Interior Conference semi-final, allowing just three goals while making innumerable great saves at key moments to lead the Silverbacks past the Warriors in five games.

"We knew when (Pulver) was available on the market this summer he would be one of the best, we weren't sure what his injury was and how that was all going to work out," said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

It worked out just fine for Salmon Arm.

The Silverbacks ended the Warriors season scoring five straight goals to pull away from a 1-1 tie in a 6-2 victory before another sellout of more than 1,300 at Royal LePage Place.

Goals 54 seconds apart just shy of the midway point of the second period gave the Silverbacks a 4-1 lead and put the final nail in the West Kelowna season.

They didn't test Pulver much the rest of the way.

The Warriors came out flying with their season on the line. Felix Caron hit the post from distance five minutes in then, probably the sequence that punctuated this series came a few minutes later when the Warriors pummelled Pulver with four or five shots from in tight, finding rebound after rebound.

As Pulver slid and dove from one side of his crease to the other, he was able to turn the Warriors away and, as is often the case that sequence eventually led to the offence finding the net at the other end.

Tanner Walos was the beneficiary, beating Matthew DellaRusso from in tight midway through the first.

The Warriors got that one back moments later when Caron blasted a one-timer from the left circle on a power play to even the score.

But Walos again late in the period, then those goals less than a minute apart in the second sent the Silverbacks on their way. They were never really threatened after that.

Isaiah Norlin did score a meaningless goal on the power play in the final minute.

DellaRusso turned away 22 shots in the loss, making his 10 straight start in place of the injured Rorke Applebee, who Ferguson confirmed was out with a knee injury.

"Unfortunately we had the injury to Rorke and we don't have starter versus starter.

"In saying that Delly really stepped up. I thought he had a great playoff.

"Here is a guy that didn't get a lot of ice time this year and kind of got thrown into the fire. I give him a lot of credit for that, and he won us a series against Cranbrook as well."

It was a bittersweet moment in the Warriors dressing room as players get ready to say goodbye and start preparing for what lies ahead, whether it's college or another season in West Kelowna.

The message to the group Ferguson says, remember this feeling.

"It was something I heard a long time ago, don't forget this feeling. Whether you are going on to pro, whether you are coming back you don't want to feel like this. We want to finish at the end and we didn't achieve our goal this year.

Many of the Warriors will be heading off to college next season leaving the door open for a new crop of players, led by Dylan Krayer who got a taste of playoff hockey and didn't look out of place as a 16-year-old.

The Silverbacks meantime will prepare to meet the Penticton Vees in the Interior Conference final.

Penticton eliminated the Vernon Vipers in five with a 2-1 overtime win at the SOEC Friday night.