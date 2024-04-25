Vernon Vipers keep the playoff series going against Penticton Vees with their OT win

Photo: Lisa Mazurek

The Penticton Vees were stopped in their quest for a clean sweep to advance to round three of the playoffs, after their 3-2 overtime loss to the Vernon Vipers Wednesday night.

The long-time rivals faced off in game four of their Interior Conference Semi-Finals series at Kal Tire Place in Vernon.

The Vees lead the best-of-seven series 3-1, with game five slated for Friday at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

The Vees got out to a fast start, as they opened the scoring less than five minutes into the first period, after Connor MacPherson grabbed his own rebound and put it in the net to get the Vees up 1-0.

Matthew Biotti doubled Penticton’s lead with just over a minute left in the first period, with his point shot finding its way through from up top, putting the Vees lead to 2-0.

The Vipers broke the shut out late in the second period, as Isaac Tremblay took a three-way passing play to net to make it 2-1.

Vernon continued to add pressure in the back half of the third, with Erik Pastro scoring again for the home team with a cross-ice pass from Adam Csabi to level the game, 2-2.

Neither team could take the lead in the final minutes of regulation, which set up the overtime period.

Vernon’s Connor Elliott ended the game just past the five-minute mark of overtime. His point shot found its way through a crowd and over the shoulder of Ness.

The Vees and Vipers are back in Penticton for game five on Friday, April 26, at the South Okanagan Events Centre in Penticton at 7 p.m. Tickets are available at www.valleyfirsttix.com