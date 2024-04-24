West Kelowna Warriors season on the line following 3-0 defeat in Salmon Arm

235155
The West Kelowna Warriors will need to take a page out of the Cranbrook Bucks playbook if they want to extend their season.

The Warriors find themselves on the brink of playoff elimination after falling 3-0 in Salmon Arm Wednesday night.

The Silverbacks now lead the best-of-seven Interior Conference semi-final 3-1. They can wrap it up Friday in West Kelowna Kelowna.

The Silverbacks did all their damage in the first period, scoring three times then held the Warriors at bay over the final 40 minutes.

Cole Cooksey, who scored what proved to be the game winner on Tuesday did so again in game four opening the scoring just past the six minute mark.

With the Silverbacks enjoying the man advantage, Cooksey walked out from below the goal line and beat Matthew DellaRusso from a nearly impossible angle to get the home team on the board.

JJ Monteiro increased the lead to 2-0 15 minutes in throwing a backhand past DellaRusso from the slot.

It was 3-0 three minutes later when Patrick Raftery slipepd past a defender and tapped home a centering pass on what turned into a two-on-one down low.

Goaltender Eli Pulver did the rest, keep the Warriors at bay the rest of the way to register his second shutout of the post season.

The teams meet again Friday night at Royal LePage Place, faceoff at 7 p.m.

