Penticton Vees win three in a row against Vernon Vipers in playoff series

Vees dominating Vipers

The Penticton Vees are closer to sending the Vernon Vipers to elimination after a dominating 4-0 win at Kal-Tire Place Tuesday night in Vernon.

The Vees now lead the Interior Division Semi-Finals 3-0 with a chance to close the series on Wednesday night.

Penticton took the lead six minutes into the game when co-captain Thomas Pichette scored by tucking a bouncing puck past Vipers’ goaltender Ethan David.

Then the Vees earned two more goals in the middle frame and limited Vernon to just three shots in the second.

Callum Arnott took a cross-crease pass from Billy Renfrew on a power play and beat David on the stick side to put the Vees up 2-0.

Simon Meier scored five minutes later to Penticton’s lead to 3-0. Renfrew was the setup man once again, this time getting a pass to Meier wide open in front of the net, who scored on his backhand.

The final goal from Penticton was early in the third on another power play, when Conyr Hellyer tipped a pass from Larry Keenan to extend the lead to 4-0.

Vees’ starter Will Ingemann recorded his second shutout of the playoffs, as he had to make only 14 saves.

The Vees have now won seven straight games to start the post-season.

The Penticton - Vernon rivalry continues in game four on Wednesday night at Kal Tire Place in Vernon; puck drop is tentatively scheduled for 8:15 p.m.

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts




