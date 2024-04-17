Penticton Vees to face longtime Vernon rivals in next playoff bout

Photo: Vicki Brown/Spruce Kings The Penticton Vees shaking hands with the Spruce Kings earlier this month.

The Penticton Vees will face the Vernon Vipers in the best-of-seven Interior Division Semi-Final series starting this Friday, as their campaign continues to capture another Fred Page Cup.

The Vees swept the Prince George Spruce Kings in the first round of the playoffs last week.

On April 19, the second round will begin at the South Okanagan Events Centre. The Vees will take on the Vipers for the first time in the postseason since 2017.



The Interior Conference semi-final schedule is as follows:



Game 1: Friday, April 19, Vernon at Penticton, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 20, Vernon at Penticton, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, April 23, Penticton at Vernon, 8:15 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 24, Penticton at Vernon, 8:15 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 26, Vernon at Penticton, 7 p.m.*

Game 6: Sunday, April 28, Penticton at Vernon, 4 p.m.*

Game 7: Tuesday, April 30, Vernon at Penticton, 7 p.m.*

*If necessary



Single game playoff tickets are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters Bros Construction. Fans can also buy their tickets online at www.valleyfirsttix.com