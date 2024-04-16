West Kelowna and Cranbrook meet Tuesday in winner-take-all game 7

Photo: Wayne Moore/file Jack Pridham returns to the Warriors lineup Tuesday

A week ago the West Kelowna Warriors held a 3-0 series lead over the Cranbrook and a 3-1 lead in the third period of game four.

Oh, how things have changed.

The Bucks rallied with three unanswered goals to avoid a sweep, erased a two-goal deficit at Royal LePage Place Friday with an inspired final 40 minutes then scored in overtime in game six Sunday to force Tuesday's do-or-die winner-take-all game seven.

For the Bucks, they have essentially been playing game seven's since the start of game four and are looking to become the first team in recent memory to win a playoff series after losing the first three games.

The Bucks surge has been led by forward Jack Silich who produced three goals and three assists during the comeback while being named the league's second star of the week.

For the Warriors, it's a chance to ride what should be a boisterous home crowd.

"We've prepared for a long series. We prepared for seven games," said head coach Simon Ferguson following game five.

Home ice in a potential game seven was why the Warriors fought to finish high up in the regular season standings.

The Warriors will get an added offensive boost with the return of leading goal scorer Jack Pridham who missed the last two games while serving a suspension.

Linemate Cal Hughes also missed game six Sunday and could be ready to go Tuesday.

Matthew DellaRusso is expected to get his fifth straight start in goal in place of Rorke Applebee who was injured in game two.

Carter Capton who took over the net for the Bucks in game four is expected to again get the nod for game seven.

This is the third time in franchise history the Warriors have faced game seven.

They were victorious on home ice against the Trail Smoke Eaters in the opening round in 2011 and lost in game seven in Wenatchee in the opening round of the 2019 playoffs.

Faceoff Tuesday is 7 p.m.

If the Warriors prevail they would face the Salmon Arm Silverbacks in the next round while the Bucks would face Penticton if the come out victorious.