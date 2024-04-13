233496
Penticton vees announce new forward joining team for 2024-25 season

The Penticton Vees have announced the acquisition of a forward who is the nephew of a former NHL player for the 2024-25 season.

Jack Potulny, 18, is the son of Northern Michigan University Head Coach Grant Potulny, and the nephew of former NHL forward Ryan Potulny.

“We have had success in the past with NCAA coach’s sons. Jack is a player who has learned to win and will fit in to how we want to play in Penticton,” Vees’ Head Coach Fred Harbinson said in a press release.

Potulny has spent the past three years at the prestigious Shattuck-St. Mary’s School in Faribault, Minnesota, earning 47 points (24G, 23A) in 50 games at the US 18U Prep level this season.

Potulny helped the team repeat as USA Hockey Youth Tier 1 Under 18 champions when they won the national title last week in Las Vegas and assisted on the game-winning goal in the championship game.

The young player is committed to the University of St. Thomas in St. Paul, Minnesota.

The Vees organization is excited to welcome Jack and his family to Penticton and the South Okanagan.

