Penticton Vees secure their spot in round 2 of playoffs season after their 3-2 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings

Vees headed for round 2

It was a clean sweep for first round of playoffs for the Penticton Vees, after their 3-2 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Wednesday night.

The Vees now wait to see who their next opponent is after the success with the best-of-seven Interior Division Quarterfinal of the Rogers BCHL Playoffs as the first Interior team to advance out of Round One.

It was a come from behind win for the Vees, as they were down 2-0 heading into the third period when playing at Kopar Memorial Arena.

Spruce Kings' got their first goal from Owen Goodbrand, which came just three minutes into the game. Then Scott Cousins scored at the 15-minute mark of the second period to make it 2-0 for PG.

Zack Stringer, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, got the comeback started when he scored half a minute into the third period.

Callum Arnott then scored back-to-back goals three and a half minutes apart to cap off the dramatic comeback, to make it 3-2 for the Vees with less than nine minutes left.

This was the Vees 10th straight playoff series win dating back to the 2022 BCHL Playoffs.

The Vees open the second round of the BCHL Playoffs on Friday, April 19th, at the SOEC, against a yet to be determined opponent.

Tickets for round two are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, and online at www.valleyfirstix.com

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


