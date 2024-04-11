Penticton Vees secure their spot in round 2 of playoffs season after their 3-2 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings

Photo: Vicki Brown / Spruce Kings

It was a clean sweep for first round of playoffs for the Penticton Vees, after their 3-2 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings on Wednesday night.

The Vees now wait to see who their next opponent is after the success with the best-of-seven Interior Division Quarterfinal of the Rogers BCHL Playoffs as the first Interior team to advance out of Round One.

It was a come from behind win for the Vees, as they were down 2-0 heading into the third period when playing at Kopar Memorial Arena.

Spruce Kings' got their first goal from Owen Goodbrand, which came just three minutes into the game. Then Scott Cousins scored at the 15-minute mark of the second period to make it 2-0 for PG.

Zack Stringer, who was celebrating his 21st birthday, got the comeback started when he scored half a minute into the third period.

Callum Arnott then scored back-to-back goals three and a half minutes apart to cap off the dramatic comeback, to make it 3-2 for the Vees with less than nine minutes left.

This was the Vees 10th straight playoff series win dating back to the 2022 BCHL Playoffs.

The Vees open the second round of the BCHL Playoffs on Friday, April 19th, at the SOEC, against a yet to be determined opponent.

Tickets for round two are available at the Valley First box office at the SOEC, and online at www.valleyfirstix.com