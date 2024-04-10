Cranbrook extend playoff series with 4-3 win over Warriors

Photo: Contributed

The Cranbrook Bucks will live to fight another day.

The Bucks erased a two-goal third period deficit with three straight goals in a 4-3 victory over the West Kelowna Warriors Wednesday night in the Kootenay city.

The Bucks staved off elimination in the best-of-seven with the win, forcing a fifth game back at Royal LePage Place Friday night.

The Warriors still lead the series 3-1.

Penalties and special teams were the Warriors undoing - specifically the timing of some of those penalties as the Bucks scored twice during two-man advantages, including the goal the started the comeback.

While the Bucks were able to capitalize on those opportunities, the Warriors were not. They went 0-5 with the man advantage including a late power play with three minutes left and a chance to tie it and force overtime.

"I think we have to do a better job keeping our composure. Their backs are against the wall, we know they are going to give us their best," said assistant coach Ayrton Nikkel during the post game show.

"It's a good hockey team over there, we have to respect them and now we have to be ready to go on Friday."

It was a parade to the penalty box through much of the opening period with the Warriors shorthanded on five occasions opening the door for the Bucks to get on the board first just as a five-on-three was about to expire.

Dylan Krayer, who joined the team late in the regular season scored his first career playoff goal on a strange play. Jack Farrell's attempt to fire the puck in from centre hit the glass to an odd angle and landed just inside the Cranbrook blue line.

Farrell pounced on the loose puck and found Krayer who beat Carter Capton from the left circle.

Felix Caron gave the Warriors their first lead of the night 67 seconds into the second taking a pass from Johannes Løkkeberg inside the line, before sliding into the slot and beating Capton blocker side.

Penalties, as they did in the first, piled up early in the third. But, it was the Warriors who were able to capitalize.

Viggo Nordström scored his first of the post season beating Capton five-hole after Løkkeberg won a battle for the puck along the boards.

After another penalty gave the Bucks a two minute five-on-three, the Bucks began mounting their comeback.

Tyler Wishart scored on the two-man advantage then Jack Silich beat Matthew DellaRusso off the rush to tie it 7:04 into the third.

Loke Sodergren completed the comeback with less than five minutes to go in regulation time when he threw the puck toward the front of the net from the end boards.

The puck deflected off DellaRusso's right pad and into the net.

The Warriors had the final chance with the man advantage but were unable to beat Capton.

DellaRusso stopped 38 shots in his second straight start of the series in relief of Rorke Applebee who remains week to week with a lower body injury suffered early in game two.

"We are in a confident spot but that team is going to be playing just as hard as they did in the third period all night on Friday in our rink," added Nikkel.

"We just have to control our emotions, play five-on-five hockey and win that special teams battle."

Puck drop Friday is 7 p.m.