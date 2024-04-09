West Kelowna a win from moving on after edging Cranbrook 3-2

Photo: West Kelowna Warriors

The West Kelowna Warriors built up a 3-0 first period lead then hung on for dear life in a thrilling 3-2 win over the Cranbrook Bucks and a 3-0 lead in their best-of-seven opening round series.

They can wrap it up in Cranbrook Wednesday night.

The Warriors couldn't have asked for a better start, peppering Bucks starter Brayden McIntosh with 18 shots during a dominating opening period.

They had a 3-0 lead before the first period was half over and it looked as if they would run the Bucks right out of their own building.

Felix Caron and Cal Hughes got the scoring started with goals 22 seconds apart.

Caron, who led the team with 31 goals during the regular season got his first of the post season when he used his skate to redirect Viggo Nordström's pass on a three-on-two.

The officials reviewed the goal but determined Caron had not used a kicking motion to direct the puck into the net.

Hughes doubled the lead 32 seconds later on a play remarkably similar to Saturday's overtime winner.

Jack Pridham tracked down the puck inside the Bucks end and, from the right half boards centered the puck to a streaking Hughes who banged home his third of the post season.

With the Warriors enjoying a two man advantage minutes later, Isaiah Norlin fed Caron who drilled a one-timer from the bottom of the left circle to increase the lead to 3-0.

But a goaltending change to start the second seemed to also change the Bucks fortunes.

Jaden Fodchuk cut into the lead five minutes into the second with a shot that appeared to glance off a Warrior and elude Matthew DellaRusso.

Then three minutes into the third Kaslo Ferner beat DellaRusso on a breakaway to cut the deficit to one.

DellaRusso, playing for the injured Rorke Applebee was outstanding the rest of the way as the Bucks threw everything they had at him. He finished the night turning aside 36 shots.

He made three sensational stops during a power play moments after Ferner's goal then, late in the third, a Loke Sodergren blast from the left point sneaked past DellaRusso and trickled toward the goal line. He reached back to cover it with his glove before it reached the goal line.

Nick Capasso knifed the puck from under the glove enlisting a rise from the crowd but the officials waived it off.

DellaRusso saved his best for last sliding over to deny a one-timer from Noah Urness with less than five seconds left on the clock.

"Going up 3-0 in this barn against this team you know they are going to push. They are a great team over there, they've got a lot of talent up front and they know how to score some goals," said assistant coach Ayrton Nikkel on the post game show.

He credited special teams, not only getting the goal on the two man advantage that turned out to be the game winner, but killing all three penalties handed to them.

Nikkel was almost speechless in describing the play of DellaRusso who didn't see much action down the stretch but played incredibly well in a season-ending win in Penticton and now nearly two full games against the Bucks.

He compared the final save off Urness to the save Marc Andre Fleury made off Nick Lidstrom in the dying seconds of game seven of the 2009 Stanley Cup final.

DellaRusso will be called on to do it all again on Wednesday when the Warriors look to close out the series.

Should the Bucks prevail, game five would be back at Royal LePage Place Friday night.