Two West Kelowna Warriors earn star of the week honours

Photo: BCHL

The West Kelowna Warriors are well represented among the BC Hockey League's three stars following the first weekend of playoffs.

Two-third of the team's top line were selected among the top three performers of the week.

Jack Pridham was named the league's first start while linemate Trent Wilson was named second star.

Vernon netminder Ethan David was the third star of the week.

Pridham scored five times in a pair of playoff opening wins against the Cranbrook Bucks including a hat trick in Friday's series opening 8-2 win.

He had a pair of goals in game two and added an assist on Wilson's overtime winner.

Pridham's five goals and six points leads all BCHL playoff scorers after play on the weekend.

Wilson had a goal and three assists in the opener before adding picking up an assist to go along with his overtime winner in game two.

He shares the playoff point lead with Pridham.

The Warriors and Bucks continue their best-of-seven series in Cranbrook. Game three goes Tuesday with game four Wednesday.

If the series goes beyond four games the fifth game would be played Friday night at Royal LePage Place.