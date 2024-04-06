Trent Wilson scored in overtime as the Warriors nipped Cranbrook 4-3

Photo: Wayne Moore

The West Kelowna Warriors wasted no time in sending more than 1,100 fans home happy Saturday night.

Trent Wilson scored just 16 seconds into sudden death overtime as the Warriors edged the visiting Cranbrook Bucks 4-3 to grab a 2-0 lead in their best-of-seven quarter-final series.

The goal was easily the quickest overtime goal in team playoff history.

Jack Pridham who scored twice earlier in the game did most of the work on the winner.

"I saw the puck loose in the neutral zone and kind of went for it. I put in with a self-chip and say Trent Wilson coming in the slot and gave him a pass. A beautiful goal by him," said Pridham.

That line with Pridham, Wilson and Cal Hughes were key to the victory again as they were in game one chipping in with all four goals in the victory.

Along with Pridham's two, giving him a playoff leading five and Wilson's winner, Hughes also scored giving the Warriors a 3-2 lead at the time.

Wilson also had an assist to go with his goal.

The Warriors had lost nine straight in three-on-three overtime but, as head coach Simon Ferguson pointed out near the end of the regular season, three-on-three is not used in the playoffs.

"I said to the guys it's either going to be quick or it's going to be a long one," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"I'm thankful it was quick and what a shot by Willie and what a pass by Jack Pridham."

Unlike Friday's blowout, this one was tight all the way through, deadlocked 1-1 after one, 2-2 after two and 3-3 heading into overtime.

"We knew it would be tough. The next game is the hardest, there are no freebies.

"They felt good with (goaltender Carter) Capton all year against us. We knew they were going to come hard and I thought we played real well.

"We managed the ups and downs. Obviously we would have liked to have that one back with three minutes left but I like the way the guys responded."

The Bucks opened the scoring on a controversial play when a Cranbrook player would up on top of goaltender Rorke Applebee, preventing him from attempting to make a play on a loose puck.

The Warriors argued the call but to no avail.

"They said Norlin pushed him on Applebee. I watched the behind the net cam and you could clearly see him trying to hold the guy up and him dive on (Applebee)," said Ferguson.

"I think it's a bad hockey play and a dangerous hockey play which resulted in Dellie having to go in and what a job he did."

Applebee stayed down after the play appearing to favour his right leg.

He stayed in the game but went down again after making a save seconds later and was replaced by Matthew DellaRusso who went the rest of the way stopping 20 of 22 shots he faced.

Ferguson says they'll get Applebee assessed before knowing the extent of the injury.

The series now shifts to Cranbrook for games three and four next Tuesday and Wednesday.

Should a fifth game be needed it would take place back at Royal LePage Place next Friday night.