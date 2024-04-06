Penticton Vees open 2024 BCHL Playoffs with a 3-0 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The first game of the 2024 BCHL Playoffs registered in the win column for the Penticton Vees on Friday night, with 3-0 win over the Prince George Spruce Kings at the South Okanagan Events Centre.

Penticton came out in a strong game one after losing the last three in a row to close out the regular season.

Anselmo Rego put the Vees on the board 12 minutes into the first period after he snagged rebound in front of the Prince George net.

Penticton added to their lead in the second period, with goals from Francesco Dell’Elce, and Zack Stringer in a three-minute span to extend the lead to 3-0.

Dell’Elce got a wrist shot from the blue line in the back of the net, while Stringer scored from the side of the net, as he turned back onto his forehand to send the puck over the Spruce Kings’ Charlie Zolin.

The Vees host the Spruce Kings for game two of their series on Saturday night at the SOEC; face-off is 7 p.m. Playoff tickets are available at the Valley First box office, or online at www.valleyfirsttix.com