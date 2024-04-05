West Kelowna put up eight in series opener versus Cranbrook

Photo: Wayne Moore One of numerous scrums during Friday's playoff opener

The West Kelowna Warriors picked up right where they left things at the end of the regular season.

In a physical, feisty playoff opener the Warriors were more tenacious, more physical and first on more pucks in a dominating 8-2 victory over the visiting Cranbrook Bucks Friday at Royal LePage Place to grab a 1-0 lead in the best-of-seven first round series.

The line of Trent Wilson, Cal Hughes and Jack Pridham led the way accounting for five goals and 11 points in the victory.

Pridham notched the hat trick while Wilson and Hughes each had a goal and three assists.

Johannes Løkkeberg with a highlight reel goal, Sean Keohane and Owen Drury also scored. Jackson Kyrkostas picked up a pair of assists as each line contributed on the scoresheet and all over the ice.

"It's awesome especially with the crowd going," said Hughes of the game one victory.

"I think everyone played a part in that win. I don't think it was one person, I just think everyone contributed and that led to us getting eight and letting in just two."

The Warriors built up a 3-0 lead through one. Pridham got the scoring started eight minutes in when he batted a centering pass from Hughes out of mid air and past Braedyn McIntosh in the visitors net.

Løkkeberg made it 2-0 minutes later at the tail end of a Warriors power play.

He took the puck inside his own blue line, skated straight up the middle, split the defence and beat McIntosh along the ice bringing the 1,168 fans to their feet.

Koehane closed out the scoring the opening period when his shot from the left point deflected off defenceman Joseph Blackley's leg and in.

It was that kind of night for McIntosh.

The Bucks scored the lone goal of the second but the Warriors dominated the third, outscoring the Bucks 4-1, including three with the man advantage as they took advantage of the Bucks parade to the penalty box.

The Warriors outshot Cranbrook 38-26 including 18-7 during the lopsided final period.

Despite the six goal margin, Hughes says it's just one game.

"Our coach just said in the locker room enjoy this for 10 minutes then move on.

"It's a great win but the series isn't over, the job is not done. We have to move on to tomorrow.

If Friday's opener was any indication this series will feature as much action between the whistles as it does during the play.

There were a number of scrums after the whistles with players taking exception to perceived injustices or trying to draw penalties.

"I don't think we need to get involved in that. It's them trying to slow us down and take players off the ice," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"For me we need to stay out of the scrums and just focus on our game."

In all 89 minutes in penalties were handed out including four misconducts and a game misconduct. The Bucks were assessed 53 minutes to the Warriors 36.

The league may look at the spearing major assessed to Bucks forward Loke Södergren early in the second for possible disciplinary action.

Game two in the series is set for Saturday at Royal LePage Place.