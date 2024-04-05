Four members of the West Kelowna Warriors finalists for league awards

Photo: Tami Quan (l to r) Felix Caron, Isaiah Norlin, Jack Pridham, Simon Ferguson

Four members of the West Kelowna Warriors have been named finalists for BC Hockey League regular season awards.

Felix Caron has been named a finalist for the league’s Most Valuable Player award, the Vern Dye Memorial Trophy, while Isaiah Norlin is up for the Defensive Award.

Jack Pridham is one of three players selected for the Bruce Allison Memorial Trophy, handed out to the league’s Rookie of the Year, while head coach and GM Simon Ferguson has been named as a nominee for the Joe Tennant Memorial Trophy handed out to the Coach of the Year.

Caron finished third in league scoring with 69 points including 31 goals and 38 assists while dressing in all 54 regular season games. His 31 goals were third in the league while his three shorthanded goals were second.

Norlin is one of three finalists for top defenceman after leading all blueliners with 48 points including 12 goals. Norlin is looking to become the first Warrior since Tyson Jugnauth in 2022 to win the award.

Pridham is looking to become the first Warrior ever named the league's top rookie. The Stouffville, Ont. native was second in scoring among all rookies with 23 goals and 49 points. Forty-four of his points came five-on-five.

Ferguson guided the Warriors to a 33-10-11-0 record, second in the Interior Conference and third overall behind Surrey and Penticton. The Warriors finished with 30 wins for the second time in three full seasons under Ferguson.

Award winners will be announced May 1.

Click here for a complete list of finalists.