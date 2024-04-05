Penticton Vees ready to fight against other top teams for the BCHL cup

Casey Richardson

Even with two back-to-back championships under their belt, the Penticton Vees don’t expect this year’s championship cup to be guaranteed as playoffs kick off Friday night.

The Vees open their first-round BCHL playoff series against the Prince George Spruce Kings, a team Head Coach Fred Harbinson said they won’t be underestimating.

“We obviously want to win a championship. But it starts with this first round here with Prince George, I think a lot of people feel that we're probably going to run through it and that's not the case. Nobody in our locker room thinks that way. Nobody on our coaching staff thinks that way,” he said.

“It's a fine, fine line between winning and losing. And, we know what that is, and hopefully, we can go and execute starting [Friday] night.”

As defending BCHL Fred Page Cup champions, the Vees are looking to be the first team to win three straight league championships since 2011.

“Everybody wants to prove that they can beat us. We need to have that same mentality going against everybody that we play. And right now the only opponent we have is Prince George,” Harbinson said.

“I think a lot of times this year, people have thought that this is the year for us to get knocked off and we want to prove them wrong.”

Penticton closed out the 2023-24 regular season on a three-game loss, falling to Salmon Arm, Trail, and West Kelowna.

“I wasn't disappointed in any of the games, except for the last one. The last one against West Kelowna, they really took it to us. It was a game that we had no business playing that way in front of our own fans. But for me, that's put to rest now and we've had good meetings and good practices.”

Harbinson said the league depth is impressive this season.

“You look on the other side with Surrey, Chilliwack and even Alberni, who we went to the finals last year on our end. You got Salmon Arm, West Kelowna and Vernon and I mean, everybody. Prince George even is tough in their own building. Every team in our league is, is well coached.”

Knowing they’ve got a challenge ahead, the Vees are looking forward to seeing their fans in the stands cheering them on.

“It's critical. There's other teams that have had really great atmospheres because people are anticipating a championship for the first time and we can't get complacent here or think that there's going to be a second round of focus on or a third,” Harbinson said, noting that attendance has been down as of late and he hopes to see that change for the playoff series.

“We just play with so much better when the place is packed and there's an energy in the building.”

The Vees playoffs, starting with game one at the SOEC. All Vees’ home playoff games start at 7 p.m.

The Interior Conference Quarter-final Schedule is:

Game 1: Friday, April 5th, Prince George at Penticton, 7 p.m.

Game 2: Saturday, April 6th, Prince George at Penticton, 7 p.m.

Game 3: Tuesday, April 9th, Penticton at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Game 4: Wednesday, April 10th, Penticton at Prince George, 7 p.m.

Game 5: Friday, April 12th, Prince George at Penticton, 7 p.m. *

Game 6: Sunday, April 14th, Penticton at Prince George, 6 p.m. *

Game 7: Tuesday, April 16th, Prince George at Penticton, 7 p.m. *

*If necessary

Single-game playoff tickets are on sale at the Valley First box office at the SOEC. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.