West Kelowna Warriors open first round playoff series at home Friday

Warriors, Bucks open Friday

Two teams going in distinctly different directions will square off Friday when the West Kelowna Warriors host the Cranbrook Bucks to open their best-of-seven first round BCHL playoff series.

The Warriors come into the series one of the hottest teams in the league, having won four in a row while picking up points in 12 straight (8-0-4-0) to close out the regular season.

They last tasted defeat in regulation time Feb. 17.

The Bucks on the other hand struggled mightily down the stretch losing four straight while picking up just three wins over their final dozen games (3-8-1-0) to slide down the standings from sixth to seventh.

But the playoffs are a different beast - you can toss those records out the window, although you would certainly like to be playing some of your best hockey this time of year as the Warriors have been over much of the past six weeks.

"I don't know if a coach can ever say you're playing your best hockey because you are always looking at details to improve and we had some good stretches throughout the year," said Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson.

"I would say we are at a spot we want to be and we've got to keep climbing.

"I thought we were moving in the right direction. I like the way guys are working, competing, making simple plays and obviously scoring goals."

The Warriors did receive some good news on the weekend with the return of captain Brennan Nelson. Nelson missed seven games with an undisclosed injury suffered against Trail March 1.

Nelson was a force during last year's early exit from the playoffs, picking up two goals and seven points in just four games against the Vernon Vipers.

The Warriors and Bucks met six times during the regular season. Each team won twice in regulation time with the Bucks winning the other two in overtime.

The Bucks won all three games at Royal LePage Place, two in regulation time and once in overtime.

But, the playoffs are a different beast!

Game two in the series is set for Saturday at RLP before the series shifts to Cranbrook next Tuesday and Wednesday.

