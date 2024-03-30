Penticton Vees drop another game, losing 4-2 to the Trail Smoke Eaters

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees have dropped back-to-back games, with a 4-2 loss to the Trail Smoke Eaters at the South Okanagan Events Centre on Friday night.

Despite outshooting the Smoke Eaters 49-18, the Vees lost their second consecutive home game.

The Smoke Eaters led 1-0 after 20 minutes on a power play goal by Mathieu Cobetto-Roy. Trail continued to grow their lead with two more goals from Isaac Fecteau and Max Potvin in the second period, making it 3-0.

Callum Arnott earned the Vees their first goal on the power play five and a half minutes into the third period, taking a cross-ice pass down low from the side of the Trail net.

Two minutes later, during a four-on-four sequence, Francesco Dell’Elce hammered the puck from up top to make it 3-2.

Trail responded with one more goal from Jason Stefanek, with just under two minutes left that made it 4-2 for the Smoke Eaters.

The Vees host the West Kelowna Warriors at the SOEC on Sunday, March 31st; with puck drop at 2 p.m.

This game was originally scheduled for 4:00 pm but has been moved up to accommodate Easter Sunday plans for fans.