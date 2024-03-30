Defenceman Isaiah Norlin grabs honour as Warriors most valuable player

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Isaiah Norlin came to the West Kelowna Warriors an 18-year-old defenceman looking to make a name for himself.

He'll leave for his next hockey journey at Clarkson University as one of the best defenceman to ever put on a Warriors uniform.

His three-year stay in West Kelowna was capped off Friday night when he was named the team's most valuable player - not bad for a kid who started as a sixth or seventh defenceman on a team stocked with some pretty talented blueliners.

"It is obviously an honour to win it, especially when I started here and was just battling to get in the lineup," said Norlin.

"The coaches gave me a chance and I'm super grateful for that.

"I put a lot of work in in the summer and during the year, trusting what the coaches and trainers do and it's been working.

With one regular season game Sunday in Penticton, Norlin is assured to leave the Warriors second of the all-time scoring list for defencemen with 103. Only Brendan Ellis' 121 eclipse that.

Norlin was also named the team's top defenceman for a second year in a row, putting up 12 goals and 36 assists.

Cal Hughes was also a double award winner Friday night.

The first year forward was named the top academic player and also the Rod Hume dedication award winner.

Other winners include: