West Kelowna clinch 2nd in interior, will face Cranbrook in round one

Photo: Wayne Moore Felix Caron beats his old teammate Justin Katz on a breakaway Friday

It took 53 games and some anxious moments late in game 53 but the West Kelowna Warriors have secured their place in the BC Hockey League's Interior Conference.

Felix Caron, Carter Oakenfold and Trent Wilson all had a goal and an assist leading the Warriors to a 4-3 victory over the visiting Powell River Kings.

The win means the Warriors will finish second in the conference and a first round date with the seventh place Cranbrook Bucks.

The Warriors built up a 4-0 lead by the six minute mark of the third period but not before former Warrior netminder Justin Katz put on a show, keeping his former teammates at bay with several spectacular saves through the first 35 minutes.

Katz robbed 16-year-old prospect Dylan Krayer with an incredible glove grab and Okenfold on a breakaway all before the game was three minutes old.

He made a sliding glove save off Trey Ausmus when it appeared to have the whole net to shoot at from the edge of the crease early in the second.

"The score could have easily been 8-3. I thought Justin Katz had one of the best games he's probably had all year," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"We knew that was going to happen after we traded him there, we knew he was going to come in here with a vengeance."

It was Krayer who has committed to the team for next season who finally broke the ice.

After coming close a few times and meshing seamlessly with Felix Caron and Jackson Kyrkostas, Krayer grabbed a loose puck near the front of the crease and appeared to chip it just under the bar for his first BCHL goal.

Caron made it 2-0 three minutes later beating Katz to the blocker side on a breakaway.

Oakenfold built the lead to 3-0 halfway through a five-minute power play just seconds after Rorke Applebee robbed Simone Dadie on a breakaway, then Wilson on a backdoor one-timer as the penalty expired made it 4-0.

The Warriors were handed the lengthy power play when Jaxon Fuder ran Applebee hard into his next resulting in a major for goaltender interference.

Midway through the third with the Warriors on another power play, some sloppy play allowed the Kings to break in two-on-one with Christian Maro finishing off the rush to get the visitors on the board.

West Kelowna native Zander Stewart, playing his last game at Royal LePage Place scored back-to-back goals but the Kings were unable to get any closer.

"It's a small tendency to lay off - OK we're good then boom they get one right back.

"I was worried about it all game. We were pressing, they only had 12 shots then all of a sudden an ugly one goes in.

"But I liked the way we finished."

The loss eliminated the Kings from post season play.

But it was the play of Krayer that should give Warrior fans a glimpse into the future, if not the immediate present.

"He came out to our Boston camp last year and I looked up to John Murphy our owner and said this guy is unbelievable.

"We had a lot of talks about him coming this year and what was best for him but they decided to stay at Mount St. Charles another year. We had an opportunity to bring him out here and see what he could do.

"We wanted to see if he could make that step and play with that line and I thought he did a real good job."

The Warriors will close out the regular season Sunday afternoon in Penticton before heading to the post season.

West Kelowna will open up against the Cranbrook Bucks in the opening round best-of-seven series.

The series opens up next Friday and Saturday at Royal LePage Place.