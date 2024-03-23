West Kelowna Warriors head home from Kootenay trip with four important points

Sean Koehane's game winner

The West Kelowna Warriors are within a single point of securing second place in the BC Hockey League's Interior Conference.

The Warriors won their second straight on a brief two-game weekend trip to the Kootenays 4-1 over the Cranbrook Bucks in what could very well be a first round playoff preview.

The win, their 31st of the season, leave them six points better than the third place Salmon Arm Silverbacks who edged Penticton 2-1 in a shootout Saturday.

For the second night in a row defenceman Sean Keohane potted the winner in a Warriors victory.

Keohane's fifth of the season gave the Warriors a 2-0 lead late in the opening period.

Cal Hughes near the midway point of the first and Felix Caron with a pair in the latter half of the third including an empty net goal also scored for the Warriors.

Caron now has a team-leading 30 on the season.

Rorke Applebee turned aside 29 shots to earn his 23rd win of the season. He allowed just two goals over the two weekend wins.

The Warriors need just a single point from their remaining two games or a Salmon Arm loss in any of their three games to clinch second.

The Warriors close out the regular season next weekend at home against Powell River Friday and in Penticton Saturday.

They will play either Merritt or Cranbrook in the opening round of the playoffs. Merritt is presently sixth, three points better than the Bucks.

Both teams have three games remaining