Penticton Vees earn a win facing off against the Merritt Centennials

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees won their 27th game in a row against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, beating them 5-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Penticton's win streak against Merritt dates back to Feb. 15, 2019.

The Vees’ hosted their annual Feed the Valley night, and a record amount of food and cash was donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank. Totals are still being calculated and expected to be released next week.

Penticton played to over 3,000 fans at the SOEC, and started off strong with goals from Callum Arnott, Thomas Pichette, and Billy Renfrew all in the first period.

The Centennials tied the game after the first goal, but Penticton would keep ahead.

The Vees added to their lead in the second period, with Larry Keenan making it 4-1 with his power play goal.

Merritt made it 4-2 early in the third, as Charles Thomas Larochelle scored on the power play and snuck his shot through the pads of Will Ingemann.

Renfrew would finish off scoring with his empty net goal with two and a half minutes to go.

The Vees host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the SOEC on Saturday night; puck drop is 6 p.m. Tickets available at www.valleyfirsttix.com