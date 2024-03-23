232808
Penticton Vees earn a win facing off against the Merritt Centennials

Vees take down Centennials

The Penticton Vees won their 27th game in a row against the Merritt Centennials on Friday, beating them 5-2 at the South Okanagan Events Centre (SOEC).

Penticton's win streak against Merritt dates back to Feb. 15, 2019.

The Vees’ hosted their annual Feed the Valley night, and a record amount of food and cash was donated to the Salvation Army Food Bank. Totals are still being calculated and expected to be released next week.

Penticton played to over 3,000 fans at the SOEC, and started off strong with goals from Callum Arnott, Thomas Pichette, and Billy Renfrew all in the first period.

The Centennials tied the game after the first goal, but Penticton would keep ahead.

The Vees added to their lead in the second period, with Larry Keenan making it 4-1 with his power play goal.

Merritt made it 4-2 early in the third, as Charles Thomas Larochelle scored on the power play and snuck his shot through the pads of Will Ingemann.

Renfrew would finish off scoring with his empty net goal with two and a half minutes to go.

The Vees host the Salmon Arm Silverbacks at the SOEC on Saturday night; puck drop is 6 p.m. Tickets available at www.valleyfirsttix.com

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


