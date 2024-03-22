Warriors inch closer to clinching 2nd in Interior Conference

Photo: Jennifer Small

The West Kelowna Warriors took another step toward clinching second in the Interior Conference Friday, kicking off a Kootenay road trip with a 3-1 win in Trail.

The win moves the Warriors six points up on the idle Salmon Arm Silverbacks with three games remaining in the regular season.

Owen Drury, Sean Keohane and Jack Pridham scored for the Warriors who held a 1-0 lead after one before extending it to 3-0 after two.

Rorke Applebee turned away 26 shots to earn the victory.

Applebee kept the Warriors in it early stopping all nine shots he faced through the opening 13 minutes before Drury opened the scoring moments later capping off a two man breakaway with Jackson Kyrkostas who set up his linemate from the right circle.

With the teams playing four-on-four just past the midway mark of the second Keohane tipped home Carter Oakenfold's pass for what proved to be the game winner.

A little more than a minute later Pridham drilled home his 22nd of the year from the slot to add a bit of insurance.

Josh Schenk spoiled Applebee's shutout bid with less than six minutes to go.

The win gives the Warriors 30 wins and 71 points on the season.

They head to Cranbrook Saturday for their final regular meeting with the Bucks in what could very well be a first round playoff preview.

The Bucks are seventh in the conference, three points behind the Merritt Centennials.

The Warriors could clinch second with a win Saturday and a Salmon Arm loss in Penticton.

Any combination of points earned by the Warriors or lost by the Silverbacks will secure second for West Kelowna.