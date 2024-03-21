Warriors and Salmon Arm battling for 2nd in Interior Conference

Photo: Wayne Moore/file

Just two weeks ago, the West Kelowna Warriors appeared to be a lock to finish second in the BC Hockey League's Interior Conference.

Heading into the final two weeks of the regular season, they have a battle on their hands.

The Warriors held an eight point lead over the third place Silverbacks on March 3. Since then, Salmon Arm has closed the gap to four by winning four straight while the Warriors picked up a single regulation win and two overtime losses.

The teams head into the penultimate weekend of the regular season separated by just four points with four games remaining for each.

The Silverbacks, with 31 wins on the season compared with 29 for the Warriors, will hold the tie breaker should the teams emerge deadlocked at the end of the regular season.

The Warriors hit the road this weekend for games in Trail Friday and Cranbrook Saturday before closing out the regular season next weekend at home against Powell River March 29 and in Penticton March 30.

The Silverbacks meantime play in Penticton Friday before closing out the season with home dates against Merritt, Cranbrook and Trail.

The second place finisher will open up the playoffs against the seven seed while the team finishing third gets the number six seed.

Merritt enters the weekend sixth, three points better than Cranbrook. Both teams have four games left in the season.

The post season begins the weekend of April 5.

Regardless of where they finish, the Warriors will open the first round at home April 5 and 6.