Penticton Vees to face off against Prince George Spruce Kings in first round of playoffs

Vees facing off against Kings

Gearing up for the best-of-seven Interior Conference Quarter-final series, the Penticton Vees have announced that they will be facing the Prince George Spruce Kings.

Penticton will open the 2024 Rogers BCHL Playoffs on Friday, April 5 with their first game.

The Vees still have four games remaining in their regular season schedule, this announcement means they have secured their 12th consecutive Interior Conference regular season pennant.

Penticton won five of six games in this season's series against the Spruce Kings, including all four at the SOEC. The two teams last met in the playoffs in 2022, when the Vees swept that Interior Conference Semi-Final series.

As the two-time defending BCHL Fred Page Cup champions, the Vees are looking to be the first team to win three straight league championships since 2011.

Last year marked their 14th Fred Page Cup win in team history, beating the Alberni Valley Bulldogs in four games.

The Chamberlain Property Group is once again the presenting sponsor of the Vees playoffs, starting with game on at the SOEC. All Vees’ home playoff games start at 7 p.m.

The Interior Conference Quarter-final Schedule is:

  • Game 1: Friday, April 5th, Prince George at Penticton, 7 p.m.
  • Game 2: Saturday, April 6th, Prince George at Penticton, 7 p.m.
  • Game 3: Tuesday, April 9th, Penticton at Prince George, 7 p.m.
  • Game 4: Wednesday, April 10th, Penticton at Prince George, 7 p.m.
  • Game 5: Friday, April 12th, Prince George at Penticton, 7 p.m. *
  • Game 6: Sunday, April 14th, Penticton at Prince George, 6 p.m. *
  • Game 7: Tuesday, April 16th, Prince George at Penticton, 7 p.m. *

*If necessary

Single game playoff tickets will go on sale Friday, March 25, at 10 a.m. at the Valley First box office at the SOEC. Tickets are $20 for adults, $18 for seniors. Youth 18 and under get in free, courtesy of Peters Bros Construction.

