Penticton edged the West Kelowna Warriors 4-3 in sudden death overtime Friday

Photo: Wayne Moore Felix Caron just misses in overtime

The West Kelowna Warriors will be glad when the regular season ends so they can say goodbye to three-on-three overtime.

The Warriors lost for the ninth straight time in overtime Friday, falling 4-3 to the visiting Penticton Vees in a game in which they never trailed until the final buzzer sounded.

In fairness to the visitors, Penticton dominated the extra period controlling the puck for nearly the entire 4:16 until captain Thomas Pichette finally ended it when his wrist shot from the slot squeezed through Rorke Applebee and slid slowly through the blue paint and across the line before a Warrior could sweep it away.

Felix Caron who leads the team with 28 goals had the best chance for the Warriors in the extra period but fired wide on a clean breakaway.

Penticton went up the ice and scored the winner and, in the process clinched first in the Interior Conference and home ice advantage as long as they stay alive in the post season.

The Warriors led 1-0, 2-1 and 3-2 but each time the Vees came back to tie it a short time later.

The backbreaker a goal 21 seconds after Carter Oakenfold brought the roof down with his first as a Warrior to make it 3-2 eight minutes into the third.

Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson says that tying goal, a rush on the backside should never have happened.

The Warriors more than held their own five-on-five but again didn't get the break or make the break when they needed it.

Jack Pridham with a laser from a sharp angle and Jackson Kyrkostas near the end of a power play scored the other Warrior goals. Larry Keenan who also had a pair of assists, Connor MacPherson and Billy Renfrew scored the goal for the Vees.

Penticton appeared to take their first lead of the night early in the third period.

With the game deadlocked 2-2 the Warriors opened the third with a few second remaining on a power play. Penticton killed the remaining 29 seconds and, shortly thereafter Simon Meier scored what appeared to be the go ahead goal.

The Warriors bench erupted claiming the play was offside and, after a brief discussion the officials waved the goal off.

The call appeared to give the Warriors a bit more pep in their step.

"It was huge. We usually don't get those calls made right and I'm glad to see it was made tonight," said Ferguson.

"But the guys responded well after that and we bounced back, kept going and kept pushing."

Penticton outshot the Warriors 33-30 over the course of the 60 minutes plus including 5-1 during a dominant overtime.

With the single point the Warriors now sit six points up on third place Salmon Arm after the Silverbacks dumped Trail 4-1.

The Warriors need just five points from their remaining four games to clinch second and a first round playoff match-up with either Cranbrook or Merritt.

West Kelowna is off until next weekend when they hit the road for games in Trail Friday and Cranbrook Saturday.