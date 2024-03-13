Penticton Vees hoping to break multiple records with Valley First Feed the Valley night

Casey Richardson

"We just hope we can have a record turnout of people, a record amount of pounds of food raised and a record number of cash donations that all goes back to food security here in the South Okanagan."

With massive increasing demand for food throughout the South Okanagan, the Penticton Vees are hoping to fill the arena and bring in a record number of non-perishable food donations.

On March 22, the BCHL team will be collecting donations for the Penticton Salvation Army Food Bank during the annual Valley First Feed the Valley night.

Fraser Rodgers, vice president of business operations, said the team has been running the fundraiser for more than a decade and is looking to set new records for food donations, as well as set a BCHL attendance record. The Chilliwack Chiefs hold the current attendance record at 5,008.

"The goal is to really try to take a bite out of hunger in our community in the South Okanagan. But try to do it on a bigger scale, the biggest scale we possibly could this year," he said.

"More and more families due to inflation, cost of living continue to rise, are dependent on food banks."

Aiming to break two records, the idea is the more people, the more non perishable food donations.

"It hits close to home, because we see so many young fans in our building and families that come to our games. And we know some of those families might be struggling," Fraser added.

"For us, we just want to use our platform, which in our town is a big platform. We have so much support, and we can amplify message like this, and food security is a pressing issue. So we thought this would be a great way to help a great cause."

This is also an important opportunity for the young players on the team to support their community.

"That's why we do so much community work with our players, so they get to connect with our fans with community and see some of the struggles that people deal with day to day. And it's not just the world of hockey."

Fans have a chance to win big with a $10,000 guaranteed 50/50 jackpot. Tickets are on sale now at www.BCHHOF5050.ca with proceeds to be donated to Salvation Army Food Bank and Skaha Middle School Breakfast Program.

Fans who bring a minimum of three non-perishable food items or a $5 cash donation can enter a draw to win the Vees Ultimate Playoff Experience, which includes:

One suite (up to 10 people) for Game One of the BCHL Playoffs

$200 food and beverage voucher

Player autographed Vees’ jersey

Suite visit from Harvee & Vees’ players

The Vees are offering local businesses a chance to win a pair of corporate flex tickets for the 2024-25 season, by booking a staff group outing to the game and bringing non-perishable food donations. The winning business will be announced on March 22.