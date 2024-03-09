Trent Wilson scored twice leading West Kelowna past Prince George 4-2 Saturday

Photo: Wayne Moore

One line did a bulk of the heavy lifting for the West Kelowna Warriors Saturday night.

The trio of Trent Wilson, Felix Caron and Jackson Kyrkostas combined for eight points in leading the Warriors past the visiting Prince George Spruce Kings 4-2.

Wilson scored the first two goals of the night while his wingers assisted on both as well as a third from Jack Pridham in the victory.

But, while they controlled the game offensively, head coach Simon Ferguson said it was a play in the defensive end with the Warriors clinging to a one-goal lead that meant as much.

"To me the shot block from one of the leading scorers in the league (Caron), that's a big time play," said Ferguson.

"You're up by one and you don't block that shot it slides through and goes in. You want to win a championship your best players have to do stuff like that.

"I don't think he was the only but I really liked that big block. Then that battle on the half wall to make sure the puck gets out at the end of the game."

Johannes Løkkeberg also scored for the Warriors who bounced back from a heartbreaking 2-1 overtime loss to Penticton the previous night.

Matthew DellaRusso, making his first start in a month turned away 23 shots to earn his sixth win of the season.

He looked almost unbeatable for much of the night and perhaps deserved a better fate but some defensive lapses late in the second left him high and dry as the Spruce Kings turned clawed back to within a goal after 40 minutes.

The Warriors top line got things rolling in the first when Caron stationed behind the net found Wilson in the slot who beat Charlie Zolin with a quick wrist shot.

He buried his second early in the second period on a similar play. This time Caron worked out of the corner and again hit Wilson in front for his 17th of the season.

Jack Pridham notched his 20th 14 minutes in tipping home a centering pass during a delayed penalty.

But the Spruce Kings got one back seconds later and another on an odd man rush before the end of the period to enter the third down just a single goal.

But the Warriors kept the visitors at bay throughout the final period and eventually put it away when Løkkeberg lifted a backhand past Zolin after some great work from Carter Oakenfold.

Oakenfold, who joined the team in mid-January from the Alberta Junior Hockey League has been steadily improving his game after suffering an upper body injury during his first game with the Warriors.

He was elevated to a line with Løkkeberg and Viggo Nordström and had three or four good looks at his first in the BCHL.

The Warriors remain seven up on third place Salmon Arm with just five games left in the regular season. The Warriors will face either Merritt or Cranbrook in the opening round of the playoffs with the first two games already set for Royal LePage Place Friday and Saturday, April 5 and 6.

They'll host Penticton next Friday night in the second to last regular season home game.