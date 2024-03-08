Penticton got the winner 70 seconds into overtime beating the Warriors 2-1

Photo: Wayne Moore Will Ingemann got the better of Felix Caron in overtime

The West Kelowna Warriors can be thankful three-on-three overtime is not used in the BC Hockey League playoffs.

After battling back in the dying seconds to force the extra period Francesco Dell'Elce needed just 70 second of overtime to deliver the visiting Penticton Vees a thrilling 2-1 victory over the Warriors before more than 1,200 mostly disappointed fans at Royal LePage Place.

It was a classic playoff-type game, close checking, at times hard hitting and on the occasion when things broke down, both goaltender came up big.

Ryan MacPherson got the Vees on the board just 2:11 in when Rorke Applebee mishandled the puck behind his own net allowing the Vees to get control.

Connor MacPherson found his twin brother near the front of the net and his quick shot beat Applebee before the Warrior netminder could scramble back.

It looked like that goal would stand up, and it almost did.

Despite some good chances, especially during a flurry near the end of the second and more pressure in the third, the Warriors were unable to solve Will Ingemann.

That is until the final moments with Applebee on the bench for an extra attacker.

Felix Caron, who had a good chance a few moments earlier was stoned by Ingemann with just under half a minute to go.

However, the Warriors were able to keep the puck alive and, with seconds ticking down, Jackson Kyrkostas from the top of the slot found Jack Pridham at the bottom of the left circle.

His one-timer from a sharp angle beat Ingemann just under the bar.

The building erupted sending the game to overtime.

Caron again had a great chance to win it on a partial break but couldn't beat Ingemann from in tight.

The Vees eventually gained control and went the other way. Dell'Elce was stopped off the left wing but the rebound slid to the other side of the crease where he tapped home the winner.

The Warriors argued Applebee was impeded from getting to the loose puck by a Penticton forward crashing the crease but, after a brief discussion the officials allowed the goal to stand.

It was the Warriors eighth straight overtime defeat.

"I guess we're glad we don't play three-on-three in overtime in the playoffs," a disheartened head coach Simon Ferguson said after the game.

Despite the loss and the way in which it happened Ferguson liked the way his team played.

"That's a playoff hockey game in early March. I like the way we played, I thought we controlled the pace for two-and-a-half periods. We played smart hockey, we just didn't get the goals in overtime again," he said.

"I thought we competed, we played hard, we played the right way, we just came up one short."

It was a tough, but clean game. Both teams were hit with just one penalty with neither team able to connect on their man advantage.

The Warriors remain second in the Interior, seven up on Salmon Arm who beat Cranbrook 1-0 in overtime Friday.

Any combination of points gained by the Warriors or lost by Salmon Arm totalling eight will allow the Warriors to clinch second.

The Warriors are back at it again Saturday when they entertain the Prince George Spruce Kings.