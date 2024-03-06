231511
Central Okanagan Food Bank will benefit from Warriors date with Vees Friday

The Central Okanagan Food Bank will be the big winner when the West Kelowna Warriors open a three-game homestand against the Interior Conference-leading Penticton Vees Friday.

The game is the annual "Feed the Valley Night" where fans are encouraged to bring a non-perishable foot item to the game.

The game has been a staple since 2010 as a community initiative to help tackle hunger throughout the Okanagan, Similkameen and Thompson valley.

The 50/50 jackpot Friday will also benefit the food bank.

Friday's game is the fifth of six meetings between the Warriors and Vees.

West Kelowna has won both meetings on home ice and hold an overall head-to-head record of 2-1-1-0.

Friday is the first of back-to-back games on the weekend.

The cellar-dwelling Prince George Spruce Kings provide the opposition Saturday night.

The Warriors own a 3-1-1-0 record against their northern rivals this season.

West Kelowna come into the weekend with a firm grip on second place in the Interior. They sit eight points behind the Vees and eight ahead of third place Salmon Arm.

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


