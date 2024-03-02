Penticton Vees players connect with seniors over a friendly floor hockey match

Photo: Interior Health

Residents at Penticton's Trinity Care Centre welcomed the Penticton Vees Hockey team to a friendly floor hockey match on Tuesday.

Interior Health shared photos and a word of thanks to the BCHL team after their visit.

"It was a fantastic morning. Many of the residents commented how they appreciated the team taking time out of their busy schedule to visit," IH added.

"Some of the residents were reminiscing of when the Penticton Vees won the world championship against Russia in 1955."