Penticton Vees players connect with seniors over a friendly floor hockey match

Vees visit seniors home

Residents at Penticton's Trinity Care Centre welcomed the Penticton Vees Hockey team to a friendly floor hockey match on Tuesday.

Interior Health shared photos and a word of thanks to the BCHL team after their visit.

"It was a fantastic morning. Many of the residents commented how they appreciated the team taking time out of their busy schedule to visit," IH added.

"Some of the residents were reminiscing of when the Penticton Vees won the world championship against Russia in 1955."

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


