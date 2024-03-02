Penticton Vees 5-3 win over the Langley Rivermen, setting a new BCHL record for the longest shutout streak

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

It was a record-setting night in Langley on Friday for the Penticton Vees, where Goaltender Will Ingemann set a new BCHL record for the longest shutout streak.

The Penticton Vees won 5-3 over the Langley Rivermen at George Preston Arena.

Ingemann’s shutout streak of 260 minutes and nine seconds became officially the longest in BCHL history, passing former Powell River Kings’ goaltender Jonah Imoo who held the record since 2012.

“There are not many guys that can come into this league and have the type of season Will has had. The midseason struggles he went through has made him a better goaltender. His preparation, his mentality has changed all for the better. The run he went on speaks to his maturity and all the steps he has taken,” Assistant Coach Matthew Vanden Berg said in a press release.

During Friday night's game, the Vees got goals from five different players.

Penticton led 2-1 after the opening 20 minutes on goals from Max Heise and Ryan MacPherson. Heise got the first goal seven minutes into the game, after he snagged a puck in bouncing off the Langley’s Mason Beaupit.

Langley would return with a goal from Ryan Schelling shortly after to make it 1-1. MacPherson put the Vees back up when he got a shot underneath the blocker of Beaupit.

After a scoreless second period, the two teams combined for five goals and 25 shots in the third.

Billy Renfrew put Penticton ahead 3-1 three and a half minutes into the third with turnover by Langley from behind their net.

Next, Callum Arnott scored on the power play midway through the third to make it 4-1.

Langley came back in the second half of the final period, with goals from Logan Morrell and Ryder McIntosh four minutes apart to cut the Vees’ lead to 4-3 with three and a half minutes left.

Penticton would extend their lead thanks to Anselmo Rego scoring with just over two minutes left, redirecting a one-timer from James Fisher as he crossed in front of the net.

The Vees’ road trip continues Saturday against the Coquitlam Expres, with the puck drop at the Poirier Sports and Leisure Centre at 7 p.m.