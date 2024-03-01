West Kelowna blow a pair of two goal leads in overtime loss to Trail

Photo: Wayne Moore Felix Caron just missed on shorthanded breakaway Friday

When you let a team hang around long enough, one break, one bad bounce can be the difference between winning and losing.

The West Kelowna Warriors found themselves on the wrong end of that one bad bounce.

The Warriors squandered a pair of two goal leads Friday before surrendering an ugly goal in overtime in a 6-5 loss to the visiting Trail Smoke Eaters before a sold out crowd of 1,507 on Faith Night at Royal LePage Place.

It seems the faith was with the visitors on this night.

Kelowna native Ridge Dawson was credited with the game winner 1:54 into three-on-three sudden death overtime.

His shot from the slot missed the net, hit the end boards, took a fortuitous bounce back toward the front of the net, hit goaltender Rorke Applebee and fell aimlessly into the net.

Applebee laid sprawled out facedown in his crease while the Smoke Eaters celebrated around him.

Good start, ugly end

It was an ugly end to a game that Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson agreed never should have gone to overtime.

It was a game in which the Warriors built leads of 3-1 by the eight minute mark of the first and 5-3 after 40 minutes.

On both occasions the Smoke Eaters battled back to even the score.

"I don't think it's a matter of (Trail) wanting it it's us wanting to play a certain game or not," said Ferguson.

"We got the lead by playing a certain way then we went back again. It's getting really frustrating."

Felix Caron had a goal and two assists to improve his team-leading point total to 59. Cal Hughes had a goal and a helper.

Jack Pridham, Isaiah Norlin and Trey Ausmus with his first career BCHL goal also scored for the Warriors.

Defenceman Ethan Warrener scored three for the visitors, two on the power play.

Goals from Caron, Ausmus and Norlin in a span of 3:30 gave the Warriors a 3-1 lead during a wild opening period in which the teams combined for seven goals including five in just over five minutes.

Leading 4-3 and against the run of play, Pridham converted on a two-on-one to put the Warriors up a pair.

They held that lead thanks to some spectacular stops by Applebee especially during an early power play.

Power play gets Trail going

The Smokies went two for six with the man advantage but it may have been a power play they didn't convert that sparked the comeback.

Trail failed to score while enjoying a two-man advantage for 46 seconds but took over the run of play after that.

Warrener on a another power play 11 minutes in on a shot that appeared to his something at the side of the net then Jason Stefanek less than two minutes later on another bouncing puck off the backboards tied it.

"We had a two goal lead. Our leaders need to lead," said a frustrated Ferguson.

As concerning has to be the Warriors inability to win when the game goes to three-on-three overtime.

The streak has grown to a laughable seven straight losses in overtime.

The single point leaves the Warriors six better than third place Salmon Arm but eight in back of Interior Division leading Penticton.

The Warriors look to return to the win column Saturday in Vernon.