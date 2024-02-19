West Kelowna score four third period goals in 6-2 win over Langley

Photo: Wayne Moore Johannes L?kkeberg had a four-point night leading the Warriors past Langley

A standing room only crowd of nearly 1,500 packed into Royal LePage Place for a Family Day holiday treat.

What they were treated to was a four-goal third period eruption and a 6-2 victory over the visiting Langley Rivermen.

Johannes Løkkeberg had a goal and three assists while defenceman Isaiah Norlin had three assists including career point number 100 in leading the Warriors to the lopsided victory.

Trent Wilson with two, Jackson Kyrkostas, Viggo Nordström and Felix Caron with his league-leading 26th also scored for the Warriors.

The Warriors jumped on the visitors right off the opening faceoff and were rewarded when Nordström beat Charlie Tritt with a one-timer from the low slot after Sean Keohane intercepted an attempted clearing pass just 21 seconds into the game.

Later in the period Norlin, who leads all BCHL defencemen with 44 points, drifted in from the right point and deked a defender before setting up Kyrkostas for his 18th of the season.

Langley had the better of the play in the second and were finally rewarded late in the period in a bizarre sequence that started with Michael Salandra appearing to put the Warriors up 3-0 only to have Tritt somehow get his stick on the wide open tap in.

Rorke Applebee stopped a breakaway as the Rivermen moved the puck out quickly but couldn't stop Aaron Reierson who was trailing the play.

The Warriors took over in the third, scoring twice in the first five minutes to put the game out of reach.

"I thought we had a good first, not very good at all second and a really solid third when we really bought into the way we needed to play and it showed on the scoreboard," said head coach Simon Ferguson.

"it's the style of play we need to play When we do it there's not many teams that can keep up with us.

"When we choose to play a different style as we have up and down a little bit we give the other team a chance to win."

The Warriors skated circles around the Rivermen early in the third. Caron was rewarded with a power play goal with a backdoor one-timer while Løkkeberg picked up the puck off a dump in and blasted a one-timer to make it 4-1.

After Langley cut into the lead the Warriors put it away with a pair from Trent Wilson, the first with a wrist shot off the half wall and the second on another power play in the final minute.

The Warriors finished the game with a pair of power play goals on four chances while shutting the Rivermen out on their four opportunities with the man advantage.

The Warriors picked up four of a possible six points from a busy weekend and, with Penticton's 3-2 overtime loss in Salmon Arm, crept to within six points of the Interior Division-leading Vees.

The Silverbacks remain five back in third.

The Warriors hit the road next weekend for their final Coast Division road trip of the season.

They take on the league-leading Surrey Eagles Friday night before travelling to Coquitlam Saturday.