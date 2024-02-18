Vernon Vipers inviting fans to spend family day at the rink

Photo: Vernon Vipers

The Vernon Vipers are inviting fans to spend family day with them at Kal Tire Place as they go head to head with the Cranbrook Bucks.

The team will have a 2 p.m. faceoff against the Bucks to finish off the long weekend. The afternoon game follows a win by the Vipers against the Salmon Arm Silverbacks on Saturday.

“It was a hard fought playoff-style game,” said Lukas Lomicky the Assistant Coach of the Vernon Vipers. “All the players did their part and chipped in for a great win in front of an unbelievable crowd.”

Luke Pakulak started the scoring 12 minutes into the game with his 10th goal of the season. Julian Facchinelli added to that lead two minutes later with a powerplay goal.

It was a back and forth affair, as both teams scored two goals a piece in both the first and second periods.

Both teams had powerplays in the final period, but neither could solve the 4-4 deadlock.

Near the end of the game, just after the Viper powerplay finished, Julian Facchinelli scored his second goal of the game with just 44 seconds on the clock to take the lead.

The Silverbacks had a late flurry, but couldn’t draw even.

“What an amazing atmosphere tonight,” said Julian Facchinelli. “We never gave up tonight and we’re happy to come away with the two points.”

The Vipers are sure to be hoping for another weekend win against the Bucks on Monday. The box office is open until 4 p.m., Sunday for people to get their family day tickets, or they can purchase them online here.