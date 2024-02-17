Penticton Vees win fifth in a row against the Vernon Vipers

Photo: Cherie Morgan/Cherie Morgan Photography

The Penticton Vees took down the Vernon Vipers 4-2 on Friday night at the South Okanagan Events Centre, winning their fifth in a row.

In their ninth annual Pink the Rink night, 4,308 fans packed the SOEC.

“We've got to start with the atmosphere. The building was buzzing all night. We had some good chances in the first period, but we just couldn’t bury them. We shook that off and the early goal against in the second. Once Hellyer scored that tying goal, the building went wild, and we fed off that and kept coming in waves,” said Vees’ Director of Hockey Operations Matt Miller.

Isaac Tremblay gave Vernon a 1-0 lead seven minutes into the second period, getting the puck upstairs over Andrew Ness’ shoulder.

Penticton tied it just over five minutes later, as Conyr Hellyer tipped in Callum Arnott’s pass after cutting across the zone.

The Vees then grabbed their first lead of the game just seconds later when Anselmo Rego grabbed the puck at the bottom of the circle and got a backhand deke over the Vipers’ Colin Reay.

Billy Renfrew would push the score to 3-1 after James Fisher took the puck away from a Viper and passed it out front for him before he got it in on Reay's stick side.

Less than half a minute after Renfrew’s goal, Thomas Pichette put the Vees up 4-1 with a shot that went past the goalie’s glove.

The Vipers would shorten the Vees' lead in the third period when Tremblay’s shot from the neutral zone skipped off Ness’ stick and into the net.

The Vees host the West Kelowna Warriors at the SOEC on Saturday night, with the puck drop at 6 p.m."