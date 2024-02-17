Kamloops Storm move into second in division with big win over Summerland

Photo: Chad Hellingman Kamloops' Braycen Tube moves the puck into the attacking zone.

The Kamloops Storm rolled over the Summerland Steam with a 9-3 trouncing in front of their home crowd on Friday.

The Storm had goals from eight different players as they improved their record to 31-11-0-1 on the season and took over second place in the KIJHL’s Doug Birks Division thanks to the win, coupled with Sicamous falling 2-1 in Revelstoke.

Kamloops led 4-0 after the first period and held a 5-1 advantage after two periods against Summerland. Cranbrook’s Braycen Dube had two goals for Kamloops to go along with singles from Teghan Mullin, Luc Stefanishyn, Evan Clark, Devin Benson, Nathan Bohmer, Evan Douglas and Keenan Conn — who captained the Steam before being dealt to Kamloops mid season.

Clark’s goal was his 20th of the campaign, while the Storm’s Ryan Larson had three assists to be named the Red Tomato Pie Player of the Game.

Joseph Krukowski, Aden Miller and Trae Allen had the goals for the Steam who fall to 9-28-0-6 on the season.

Josh Muir faced 38 shots in goal for Summerland, and is now winless in 12 starts this year (0-11-1). Colton Phillips-Watts started in net for Kamloops, but switched with Dawson Holitizki five minutes into the third period — a move made to give Holitzki enough minutes to give him official status in the KIJHL stats.

The Storm close out the regular season Saturday in 100 Mile House where the Wranglers are in a must-win situation in the battle for fourth place in the Birks division after being shutout 5-0 by the Heat in Chase on Friday.

The Steam are at home to end the regular season on Saturday against Princeton.