Michael Salandra scored twice leading West Kelowna past Salmon Arm Friday

Photo: Wayne Moore Michael Salandra roofs a penalty shot early in Friday's 5-4 win over Salmon Arm

The West Kelowna Warriors found the perfect time to jump back into the win column.

In a true four-pointer against the visiting Salmon Arm Silverbacks the Warriors on four occasions built up two goal leads before hanging on for a 5-4 victory Friday at Royal LePage Place.

The teams were separated by just three points in the Interior Division coming into the game with Salmon Arm also holding a game in hand. The win widens the gap to five.

Michael Salandra with a pair, Cal Hughes, Felix Caron and Isaiah Norlin all scored during the wild, affair.

The teams combined for six goals in the opening period before settling down over the final 40 minutes.

Salandra opened the scoring on the back end of a pretty give-and-go with Jackson Kyrkostas.

He doubled the lead at 8:47 with his 21st, deking Eli Pulver to the backhand from in tight on a penalty shot. Salandra was selected to take the penalty shot after Hughes was chopped down on a breakaway of his own.

Warriors head coach Simon Ferguson said he selected Salandra because he had been successful on one a few weeks ago in Merritt and Hughes was at the end of a long shift.

"Sometimes when you are in that scenario and you have just finished your shift you don't have the energy or the same where with all then a guy coming off the bench fresh and that's part of the decision as well," said Ferguson.

"If he doesn't (score) I know I put myself on the hot seat."

The goal started a stretch where the teams combined for five goals in a little more than five minutes.

The Silverbacks connected twice on the power play while Caron with a shorthanded breakaway and Hughes off the rush replied for the Warriors as they teams traded goals the rest of the night.

The Warriors were the better team five-on-five all night holding the Silverbacks to just 18 shots over the course of the evening.

"I thought we carried most of the play, played real well, scored when we needed to and were able to hold off a push at the end."

But defensively, they have now allowed three or more goals in eight of their last 10 while the penalty kill now sits 13th in the 17-team league at just 76.6 per cent.

"The PK we went on a stretch where it was 100 per cent over four or five games and now it's around 30. It isn't good.

"We need to get in front of shots, we need to read our coverage. Just a few little things we need to review.

"Defensively I thought we've been all right. We give up one or two clean shots a game and they seems to go in. There are a couple of small tweaks we can make there but overall I thought we had a good game."

Things don't get any easier as the Warriors move into Penticton Saturday to face the Interior Division-leading Vees.

Then it's back home Monday afternoon fro a 2:30 Family Day matinee against the Langley Rivermen.