West Kelowna Warriors get commitments from two top prep scorers

Photo: Contributed Jack Sadowski and Sam LeDrew

The West Kelowna Warriors will have two of the top prep school scorers in their lineup next season.

The Warriors announced this week they have received commitments from 17-year-old Jake Sadowski and 18-year-old Sam LeDrew for the 2024-2025 season.

The forwards play together at Kimball Union Academy in Plainfield, NH. Last season they played on the same line as current Warrior Jackson Kyrkostas.

Sadowski is the top prep school scorer in the U.S. with 35 goals and 68 points in 29 games. He is committed to the University of New Hampshire.

LeDrew is fourth nationally with 28 goals and 58 points in 22 games. Her has a commitment to St. Lawrence University.

"We are extremely excited to announce the commitments of Jack and Sam," says Warriors head coach and GM Simon Ferguson.

"Both are top goal scorers in the league and we expect them to have the ability to come in and be difference makers in West Kelowna."

The Warriors are back in action at Royal LePage Place Friday night.

They look to snap a three-game losing streak when they entertain the Salmon Arm Silverbacks. Salmon Arm come in just three points in back of the second place Warriors with a game in hand.