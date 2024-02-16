224038
BC Hockey League will hold combine in Ontario later this spring

The BC Hockey League (BCHL) will host a Prospects Combine in Toronto, Ont. from June 6 to 9, 2024, featuring players born between 2006 and 2009.

The four-day camp will take place at the Scotiabank Pond in the North York region of Toronto and will be led by BCHL coaches.

All 22 BCHL teams will be in attendance, including coaches, general managers and scouts. The combine will include on-ice scrimmage games, as well as an off-ice education component on the BCHL and college hockey.

“We are excited to add this new event to our calendar and bring our league to a hockey hotbed like Toronto,” said Steven Cocker, Commissioner of the BCHL.

“This camp will give young Ontario-based athletes the opportunity to get seen by every BCHL team and potentially earn a roster spot in our league in the future.”

Further details, including a full schedule and sign-up information, will be provided in the coming weeks.

BCHL Interior Division
1xy - Nanaimo Clippers77 pts
2x - Surrey Eagles73 pts
3x - Alberni Valley Bulldogs66 pts
4x - Coquitlam Express63 pts
5x - Chilliwack Chiefs60 pts
6x - Victoria Grizzlies60 pts
7x - Powell River Kings48 pts
8x - Langley Rivermen37 pts
9Cowichan Valley Capitals26 pts


