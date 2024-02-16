BC Hockey League will hold combine in Ontario later this spring

Photo: Contributed

The BC Hockey League (BCHL) will host a Prospects Combine in Toronto, Ont. from June 6 to 9, 2024, featuring players born between 2006 and 2009.

The four-day camp will take place at the Scotiabank Pond in the North York region of Toronto and will be led by BCHL coaches.

All 22 BCHL teams will be in attendance, including coaches, general managers and scouts. The combine will include on-ice scrimmage games, as well as an off-ice education component on the BCHL and college hockey.

“We are excited to add this new event to our calendar and bring our league to a hockey hotbed like Toronto,” said Steven Cocker, Commissioner of the BCHL.

“This camp will give young Ontario-based athletes the opportunity to get seen by every BCHL team and potentially earn a roster spot in our league in the future.”

Further details, including a full schedule and sign-up information, will be provided in the coming weeks.