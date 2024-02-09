West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers involved in minor deal

Photo: Tami Quan Zhenya Miles

The West Kelowna Warriors and Vernon Vipers were involved in a minor deal ahead of the BC Hockey League trade deadline.

The Warriors Friday sent 17-year-old defenceman Zhenya Miles to the Vipers for future considerations.

In his first full season with the Warriors Miles has picked up a goal and three assists in 23 games. He also suited up for six regular season games and two playoff games with the team last season.

The deal comes on the eve of the league trade deadline.

Teams have until 4 p.m. Saturday to make deals within the league. After that time no deals between league teams will be permitted until June 1.

The deal leaves the team with 24 players on the roster, one shy of the 25-player roster limit.

Speaking earlier this week, head coach and general manager Simon Ferguson was tight lipped on the prospects of making any moves.

"It's a needs based scenario. If we feel we can make the team better we'll do that," said Ferguson while the team was en route to the Kootenays.

The Warriors have already done some of their heavy lifting, adding forward Carter Oakenfold from the AJHLs Spruce Grove Saints back on Jan. 10 and defenceman Sean Keohane from the US Hockey League at the end of December.

The Warriors also dealt defenceman Frédéric Deschênes to Cowichan at the end of November and goaltender Justin Katz to Powell River for future considerations at the end of last month.

In past years BCHL teams faced a Jan. 10 trade deadline set out by the CHL for all junior teams in the country however, since breaking away from the national body have imposed their own Feb. 10 deadline.

The Warriors are on the road for a pair of games in the Kootenays this weekend, tonight in Cranbrook and Saturday in Trail.